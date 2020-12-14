Kimberly Libby

Kimberly Diane (Harper) Libby, 56, of Walker, Minn., began her journey to the spirit world Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from the Benedictine Living Community in Ada.
Wake services for Kim began Dec. 12 and will continue until her 11 a.m. traditional service Dec.14, all being held at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum. Ron Winters will be her Spiritual Advisor. Pallbearers for Kim are Buddy Braman, Donald Libby Sr., William Tanner, Richard LaRoque, John Harper, Mark Libby and Danny Manos. Her honorary pallbearers are Kerry Harper, FireEagle DeWitt, Alex Braman, Jake Harper, Antonio Manos and Calvin Harper. Interment will be in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery at Old Agency, Minn.
Kim was born on July 27, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., to Marcella (Tanner) and John Harper.
Kim liked to spend sunny days at the beach with her kids and all her nieces and nephews, spending time with her daughter and her nieces and splurging at the Dollar Tree. Kim loved watching Grey’s Anatomy (over and over and over) and the Minnesota Vikings. She loved to pick out the best gifts and wrapped them beautifully for her loved ones. Kim enjoyed working as a blackjack and poker dealer at the casino and with all the cute Head Start kids.
Welcoming Kim to the spirit world are her father, John Harper; step father, Sam Ardito; sisters, Evelyn, Theresa and Kelly “Bumper” Harper; grandmother, Evelyn Harper; grandparents, John and Mattie Harper; uncles, Richard, Lyman and Kenneth Tanner; auntie, Janice Tanner; her grand-dog, Ruby; and many more relatives.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her children, Donald Libby Jr., Bryce Harper and Marcella Leske, all of Walker; mother, Marcella Ardito of Walker; brother, Kerry Harper of Walker; sisters, Michelle (Dan) Manos of Coon Rapids and Sammie (Eduardo) Rivera of Wisconsin; grandbabies, James Stinar and Irie Libby; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Kimberly’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
