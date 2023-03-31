Larry Corrick
Larry Clarence Corrick, 89, a lifelong Walker, Minn., resident, passed away peacefully at SMP Health St. Catherine’s North in Fargo, N.D., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Larry was born in Walker on Feb. 21, 1934, to Clarence and Anna (Rittinger) Corrick.  He grew up on the family farm north of Walker and attended Walker Elementary and High School.

