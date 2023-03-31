Larry Corrick

Larry Clarence Corrick, 89, a lifelong Walker, Minn., resident, passed away peacefully at SMP Health St. Catherine’s North in Fargo, N.D., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Larry was born in Walker on Feb. 21, 1934, to Clarence and Anna (Rittinger) Corrick. He grew up on the family farm north of Walker and attended Walker Elementary and High School.
He served in the U.S. Army, and after his service, he returned to Walker and spent his adult life working in the woods as a logger. He had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He also liked to fish, harvest wild rice and garden. He was a great friend to all who met him, and he loved to spend time visiting over a cup of coffee.
Larry loved animals, especially his mules Ruby, Red and Pearl, which he used in the woods logging in his early years and took care of for over 35 years. He enjoyed visiting his extended family and being invited to stay and share a meal. He always joked that if he would have known he would be a bachelor his whole life, he would have spent some time in the kitchen with his mother learning to cook when he was younger. Because he never did, sending home leftovers with him was the best gift he could receive.
With his health failing, he spent the last few years of his life at St. Catherine’s North in Fargo. He was well taken care of and his nursing home family soon became part of his extended family as well, them enjoying him, and he enjoying them. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Anna; brothers Earl Corrick and Leslie Corrick; and sisters June Head, Eileen Patson, Barbara Gunther and Mary Louise Johnson.
He is survived by his brother Clayton Corrick; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker this spring.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack (whisperingpinesnorth.com)
