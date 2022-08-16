Lauren Kahl
Photo submitted

Lauren “Laurie” Kahl, 72, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Laurie was born March 13, 1950, in Brainerd, to Eugene and Lorena Kahl. She grew up in Hackensack and graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School.

