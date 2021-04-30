Lawrence “Larry” Charles Mason of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Hackensack Muni May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please come and share your stories and memories of a great guy. Memorials can be made to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.
Larry was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Newark, N.J. The family moved to Bloomington, Minn in the 1950s. He attended the University of Michigan on a National Merit Scholarship and graduated with a master’s degree.
After graduation he pursued a career as an insurance actuary for Prudential Insurance Company in New Jersey/New York. He took an early retirement and moved to rural Hackensack in the late 1980s.
Larry loved animals, tinkering, collecting and helping his family, friends and stray animals. He enjoyed watching Twins baseball and the Vikings and University of Michigan football. Larry loved playing cards, darts, tennis and softball with friends and family.
He will be deeply missed. Larry is survived by his two sisters, Leslie Atkinson and Marianne Gilbertson of Walker and their husbands, Craig and Craig; many nieces and nephews; and his centenarian Aunt Margaret of Maine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.