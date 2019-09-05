Lawrence “Larry” Smith, 80, of Akeley, Minn., formerly Crystal, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2019.

A visitation will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home, 608 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids, with a service starting at 2.

Larry is survived by his wife, Yvonne; son, Pat (Susette); daughter, Renee (Steve); and grandsons, Aidan and Landon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.donate.lls.org

Full obituary at www.jonespearson.com

Arrangements handled by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.

