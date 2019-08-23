Lawrence Urbanski, 93, Cloquet, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Inter-Faith Care Center.
Larry was born April 3, 1926, in Clifton Township, Minn., and grew up and attended school in Tracy, Minn. In 1956, Larry married Joan Thomes of Hackensack at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker and together they spent many weekends and summers on Ten Mile Lake and became a year-round residents during retirement.
Prior to completing high school, Larry was inducted into the U.S. Army at age 18 and in February 1945 shipped out overseas for the Pacific Theater of WWII with the Army’s 381st Infantry 96th Division “Deadeyes” as a field telecommunications specialist and infantry rifleman. During frontline combat in Okinawa, Larry was wounded by enemy fire on June 15, 1945. He received the Purple Heart medal, Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and numerous battle medals, ribbons, and overseas service bars for his service in the Army.
Post-WWII service, Larry earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from St. Mary’s College in Winona. He began teaching in Aitkin in 1951, then moved to Cloquet for a teaching position in 1954. He taught social studies and English, coached, directed plays, and advised the school newspaper. After earning a master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota in 1969, he became the Cloquet Senior High School librarian until he retired in 1988, completing a career of 37 years in public education.
Larry had many interests and always enjoyed learning something new. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, history, woodworking, reading, sports, and music. He participated in bowling leagues and kept the official scorebook for Cloquet Lumberjack basketball for many years. While teaching, Larry cherished weekends and summers at the family home on Ten Mile Lake, and ultimately living at the lake after retiring. He enjoyed watching his children participate in school and community activities ranging from concerts to plays to sports.
Larry was actively involved in community organizations and events, including the Carlton County Historical Society, Queen of Peace Parish, Ten Mile Lake Association, Sacred Heart Parish in Hackensack, Knights of Columbus, Cloquet Exchange Club, Kiwanis, and serving for many years as Quartermaster and Historian of the Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post 3979. He held memberships in countless groups, freely donated his time and knowledge to others, and easily made new friends everywhere through conversation.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rose, and his 10 siblings Leo, Mary, Margaret, Tony, Louis, Victor, Aloysius, Hans, Clara, and Evelyn.
Larry is survived by Joan, his wife of 63 years; his three daughters, Becky (Scott Junkert), of Hermantown, Minn.; Mary Urbanski of Grand Forks, N.D.; Sue Conlon (Joe) of Torrance, Calif.; and his son, Tom (Patti) of Cloquet, Minn.
Visitation was held Aug. 20, and a Mass of Christian Burial Aug. 21, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. Burial with military honors was in New Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Carlton County Historical Society or Queen of Peace Parish in Cloquet.
Arrangements are by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cloquet, Minn.
