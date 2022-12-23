Leonard “Buzz” Converse, 78, passed peacefully Saturday, Dec.17, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, Minn.
Buzz was born July 13, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa. He was a simple man. He was self-driven, hard-working and, without a doubt, spent the majority of his free time in the great outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Everyone who knew him heard his favorite stories and watched the joy on his face as he reminisced about them.
Many people remember Buzz as their favorite bus driver, dock/businessman, outdoor enthusiast and a dedicated husband.
Buzz is preceded in death by the love of his life, Veronica Converse, who passed April 6, 2021. Many believe Buzz couldn’t live without her and essentially passed of a broken heart. He recently stated, “As long as we’re together, nothing else matters.” These two are a testament of true love and their love story is not only inspirational, but admired by many.
Buzz and Vickie had spent a good portion of their lives at their home on Ten Mile Lake. They had become successful in business and family ventures so after retiring they relocated to Fort Somner, N.M., where they resided for several years together. Every summer, however, the couple trekked back to Walker, making several stops and unforgettable memories along the way. Buzz had recently moved back to Walker to be near his family.
Buzz is survived by two daughters; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters; and some of the very best of friends.
A small celebration honoring Buzz will be held in the spring of 2023.
