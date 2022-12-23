Leonard 'Buzz' Converse
Leonard “Buzz” Converse, 78, passed peacefully Saturday, Dec.17, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, Minn.

Buzz was born  July 13, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa. He was a simple man. He was self-driven, hard-working and, without a doubt, spent the majority of his free time in the great outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Everyone who knew him heard his favorite stories and watched the joy on his face as he reminisced about them.

