Leonard “Sonny” DeWitt Jr., 87, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.

A celebration of Sonny’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at Charlie’s Restaurant in Walker. Inurnment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery at Cass Lake.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Walker Food Shelf, P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 or to Paws and Claws Rescue, P.O. Box 175, Hackensack, MN 56452.

A full obit will appear in the Dec. 23 Pilot.

Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com

Sonny’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

