Leonard “Sonny” DeWitt Jr., 87, of Laporte, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.
A celebration of Sonny’s life was held Dec. 19 at Charlie’s Restaurant in Walker. Inurnment followed in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cass Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Walker Food Shelf, P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 or to Paws and Claws Rescue, P.O. Box 175, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Sonny was born March 9, 1933, in Cass Lake to Leonard and Esther DeWitt, the second of four children. He grew up and attended school in Cass Lake, and served in the U.S. Navy.
He married Shirley Steele on July 11, 1951, and together they had six children. Tragically, Shirley died in an automobile accident May 12, 1967. Sonny was a well-liked, popular young man who loved a good time. He played guitar and sang for family and friends and performed in night clubs and bars around the Cass Lake area. Sonny was often joined by his sister June, who was also an incredibly talented singer. He worked for his father in the electrical field in North Dakota for many years.
In 1961 Sonny and his father established DeWitt Electric Company and moved to Walker where he worked for approximately 20 years. In 1975 he was hired at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and worked there until retirement.
Sonny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and all that nature had to offer. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The family that Sonny joins again are his parents Leonard and Esther; wife Shirley; one infant daughter Vicky Lynn; one sister June (DeWitt) Oslin; one brother Robert; and his wife Dolly (Premo).
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his daughter; Deborah (Charles) Thompson of Walker; four sons, Leonard III of Akeley, Garrett (Brenda) of Brainerd, Mike (Angie) of Laporte and Steven of Akeley; one sister; Karen (Robert) Henkel of Bemidji; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; five nieces; six nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Words Sonny wants to be remembered by: “I did the best I could. I loved and cherished my family and friends and never put them down and I loved my ‘soul mate’ with all my heart.”
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Sonny’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
