Lillelue Rosenberg, 85, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Edgewood Brainerd Senior Living in Brainerd, Minn.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard.

