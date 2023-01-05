Lillian Quick
Photo submitted

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, our beloved mother, Lillian (Lil) Gladys Quick (Knowles), passed away into God’s graces at her home. A warrior in everything throughout her life, she was 78 years of age.

Lillian was born at home on April 9, 1944, to Orval and Jenny (Mytty) Knowles in Straight River Township, Minn. Lillian attended Walker-Hackensack High School.

