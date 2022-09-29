Linda Howard
Photo submitted

Linda Lou Howard (Larson), 76, of Cass Lake, Minn., passed away, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by her children at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

Linda’s children ask that all close family and friends join them for a celebration of life honoring their sweet mother Linda Lou, Oct. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pike Bay Town Hall in Cass Lake. Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Longville in the spring.

