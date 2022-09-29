Linda Howard

Linda Lou Howard (Larson), 76, of Cass Lake, Minn., passed away, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by her children at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
Linda’s children ask that all close family and friends join them for a celebration of life honoring their sweet mother Linda Lou, Oct. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pike Bay Town Hall in Cass Lake. Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Longville in the spring.
Linda was born a twin on March 17, 1946, to George and Gayle (Frombach) Larson in Whipholt, joining siblings Phyliss, Georgia, Betty, Mark, and twin sister and best friend Laura.
During her time in Whipholt, she met the love of her life, Clifford J. Howard, and had two beautiful children, Loren J. Howard, and Lorie A. Howard; and later had James E. Headbird. James lived and cared for her till the very end.
In the late 1980s, she met Tom Accardo and together they ran Tom’s resort. Both of their families grew very close. Anyone that knew Linda knew she was a fantastic cook and loved doing it. In 2009 Tom unfortunately passed away. Linda then resided in Bemidji until she moved to Cass Lake with James.
Linda loved being outdoors, especially tending to her beautiful garden and veggie plants during the summer months. She shared a very special friendship with her Hummingbird “Meanie.” She once said “I’m gonna get him to land in my hand one day, watch and see!” She loved taking long rides in the woods and at times road hunt and fish.
Linda was a very amazing and caring mother and grandmother, later becoming a great-grandmother to Jayden D. Howard, who she and James shared a very treasured and deep connection to and played a large part in his upbringing. She was a very outgoing, caring and loving person, the type to give the shirt off her back for anyone in need.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; parents, George and Gayle; brother, Mark; sisters, Phyllis, Georgia and Laura; great-grandson, Brenton; and step-siblings, Wayne and Clifford “Putsy” Jr.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lorie (Donald) Howard; her sons, Loren (Ester) Howard Sr., and James Headbird; two very special great-grandchildren, Ann-Marie Howard and Jayden Howard, Ashley (Tim) Howard-Adams, L J (Keely) Howard, and Brittany Lyons alongside nine other great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her step siblings, Vikki and Mary.
