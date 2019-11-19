Linnea Anderson
Photo submitted

Linnea Marie Anderson, 76, resident of Naples, Fla. and Crosslake, Minn., died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Naples Community Hospital.

Services were held Nov. 16 at Crosslake Lutheran Church with Pastor Kristin Oltmann officiating. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.

Linnea is survived by husband, James A. Anderson; daughter, Christine (John) Sesin; and their daughters, Ashley Davis, Hanna Davis, and Samantha Sesin; great-granddaughter, Athena Rogers; son, Eric (Heather Nicole) James Anderson; and their daughter, Autumn Linnea Anderson; brothers, Alan (Kathy) Jensen and Ralph (Diana) Ledin; nieces, Jodi (Rick) Parmeter and Kim Thiery-Wickman, Jill (Paolo) Bellobouno; and nephews, Andrew (Courtney) Jensen, Chassen Thiery, Jeff (Cindy) Ledin, Jamie (Kari) Ledin.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Ann Thiery.

Memorials can be made out to Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation and will be placed in the “Linnea’s Helping Hand Fund” for those in need throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area or Crosslake Lutheran Church, “God’s Helping Hand Fund.”

Arrangements with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, Minn.

