Lisa Skalicky

Lisa Rae Skalicky, 62, of Altura, Minn., died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospitals, Methodist Campus in Rochester.
Lisa was born, Aug. 11, 1959, to George and LaVonne (Standke) Meixner in Owatonna, where she was raised. Lisa Rae attended Lincoln Elementary School before graduating from Owatonna High School in 1978. Lisa worked many summers Huddle’s Resort on Leech Lake.
She and Allan Skalicky married on Sept. 27, 1980. They moved to Winona moving to Altura in 1989 to make their home.
Lisa Rae was the director of First Impressions at Merchants Bank in Winona, until her recent retirement. Her work as the greeter at Merchants Bank suited her vibrant and outgoing nature. She loved to talk with friends, old and new and was an adventurous soul.
Lisa had a deep faith, as a member of Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura. Her favorite past times were spending time in her flower garden and making greeting cards.
She is survived by her husband, Allan, and a daughter, Brianna Skalicky, both of Altura. She is further survived by her five siblings Sandra (Dan) Janke, and Pamela (Dave) Kasper, both of Owatonna, Judy Meixner, of Tucson, Michael (Denise) Meixner of Owatonna, and Jody (Ron) Kaiser, of Rushford; and many nieces and nephews.
Lisa Rae was preceded in death by a daughter, Alyn; her parents; a nephew, David; and grandparents.
Funeral services were held June 11 at Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura with Pastor Dave Sobek officiating.
The Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Winona, Minn., is handling arrangements.
