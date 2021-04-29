Lloyd Rudd Jr.

Lloyd Perry Rudd Jr., 95, of Fergus Falls, Minn., died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. April 30 at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Rindal Cemetery in Underwood.
Lloyd was born Sept. 17, 1925, to Lloyd P. and Laura (Emerson) Rudd in Grove City of Meeker County, Minn., and moved to Laporte at a very early age. He attended the Laporte School system from first- through 12th-grade, graduating in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy, entered service Nov. 24, 1943, and was discharged June 1, 1946, following the end of World War II.
He attended St. Mary’s in Winona and the University of Minnesota while in the service. He then attended the Bemidji State Teacher’s College after leaving the Navy, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Lloyd taught high school in Hackensack for two years and then joined the Minnesota State Highway Patrol on Feb. 1, 1952, and retired July 1, 1982, after 30 years of service.
Lloyd married Carol Jean Clark on Nov. 27, 1947. Lloyd and Carol were blessed with two children, Randall K. and Laurie J. After Carol’s death on Jan. 6, 2006, he married Clarice Rud on April 14, 2006.
Lloyd was an active church member in the Baptist churches wherever he was stationed, serving in many capacities from church chairman to deacon to trustee. He was a student of the Bible and taught adult Sunday School for many years. He was a member of CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching sports.
Preceding him in death were his wife from 1947-2006, Carol Jean (Clark) Rudd; his wife from 2006-2017, Clarice Mae (Haagenson) Rudd; parents, Lloyd and Laura; great-granddaughter, June Rudd; siblings, Jewell Roberts, Lorraine Lewis, and Kenyon Rudd; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Helen (Phil) Clark, Quintin Clark, James Clark, Maryann (James) Clark, Erlin Lewis, Clarence Roberts, and Henry Danielson.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Randall (Eve) Rudd of Springtown, Texas, and Laurie (Mark) Bader of Hugo; grandchildren, Adam Rudd, Jayme Rudd, Kellie Bader, and Ashley Bader; great-grandchildren, Joseph Rudd, Lili Rudd, Damien Rudd and Trista Haring; stepchildren, Cathy (Don) Peterson, Mary (Dick) Beck, Mark (Carolyn) Rud, Jo (Daryl) Rademacher, and Jan (Brad) Vigen; sister, Verona Danielson; sisters-in-law, Twila Rudd and Beverly Clark; brother-in-law, Phil Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to CrossRoads Church or the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, Minn.
