Lloyd Earl Westphal, 90, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
He was born to Willie and Mary Westphal April 8, 1930 and was raised on a farm in Porter, Minn. He passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys; son, Michael; and son-in-law, Aldean Peterson. He is survived by his children, LeRoy Westphal (Florence), Marlene Peterson and Larry Westphal (Cheri); eight grandchildren; and 14 great- grandchildren.
Lloyd and Marlys were married Sept. 20, 1950. They moved to the Backus area in 1964 where Lloyd worked as a farmer and semi-truck driver. In later years he and Marlys owned and operated L&M Upholstery and wintered in Harlingen, Texas.
A private graveside service was held at Canby Cemetery in Canby, Minn.
Arrangements were with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
