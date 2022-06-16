Lois Anderson, 91, of Pine River, Minn., passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 16 at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.
Lois was born on Jan. 16, 1931, at home on the farm in Hackensack to Alfred and Selma (Ness) Woock. She grew up in Hackensack with her siblings, Burton and Norma, graduating from Hackensack High School with the class of 1950. She went on to attend the Minneapolis School of Business. She began her career with the Edina School District as a secretary.
Lois was married to John Anderson and the young couple, along with his children, Craig and Lynette, moved to Marigold Dairy Farm in Wells for several years. Lois and John later moved to Longville, bought a motel and adopted a son, Michael. Lois began working at First National Bank in Walker in a career that spanned over 40 years until her retirement in 1996.
Lois had many hobbies and interests. She loved to play cards and board games. She enjoyed working in her garden on warm summer mornings as well as reading, knitting and crocheting. She loved music and looked forward to attending church concerts and volunteering. She also loved showing people her gun collection. She was a member of Union Congregational Church in Hackensack and a longtime member of the Women’s Fellowship and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of The Eastern Star, Walker Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sister, Norma; and a grandson, Justin.
She is lovingly remembered by her brother, Burton Woock; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
