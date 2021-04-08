Lois Nefstead

Lois Orpha (Hillberg) Nefstead, 98, of Rice Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Private family services will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Lois was born Feb. 17, 1923, in Wausau, Wis., to Elmer and Mary (Wagoner) Mason, one of 11 children. After graduating from high school, she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Ah-Gwah-Ching TB Sanitarium in Walker with her sister, Eunice. They would eat lunch at the nearby malt shop, where Lois met Derril Hillberg. Derril and Lois married and raised three sons — Dennis, Ron, and Mike.
After Derril’s passing, she later married Mel Nefstead and moved to Hackensack. After Mel passed, she remained in Hackensack then eventually moved to Rice Lake. She lived with Eunice in Rice Lake for many years until she needed extra care.
Lois was kind and gentle yet strong, resilient, and adventurous. She was adored by all. She is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Dennis and Elaine Hillberg of Missouri, Ron and Sandy Hillberg of Arkansas, and Karan Hillberg of Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Mary (Ken) Kephart, Rudy (Iliana) Hillberg, Elisa (Adam) Bender, Kristin Hillberg and Jake Hillberg; six great-grandchildren (Elizabeth, Peter, Kim, Jarrett, Max, Isabelle); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husbands Derril Hillberg and Mel Nefstead; one son, Mike Hillberg; one grandson, Eric Hillberg; six sisters and four brothers.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wis., is in charge of the arrangements.
