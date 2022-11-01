Lois Orton
Photo submitted

Lois Irene Orton, 93, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Staples Hospital with family by her side.

A life-long resident of Walker, Minn., Lois was born to Margaret and Ivan Lester on Nov. 23, 1928.  She graduated from Walker School — the “Old School” — and had the shirt to prove it!

