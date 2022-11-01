Lois Orton

Lois Irene Orton, 93, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Staples Hospital with family by her side.
A life-long resident of Walker, Minn., Lois was born to Margaret and Ivan Lester on Nov. 23, 1928. She graduated from Walker School — the “Old School” — and had the shirt to prove it!
Lois married Frank Leslie Orton on Oct. 11, 1952. She worked side by side with Frank in multiple businesses, including Orton Oil Company, from which she ultimately retired. Lois was a pioneer in working outside the home when such things were not commonplace.
She was named Walker Jaycees Woman of the Year in 1979 and was quoted as saying, “A woman today can handle a family and have a career, but they have to work hard at it.”
She was very civic -minded and loved the community of Walker. She was involved in a variety of civic organizations, was instrumental in the Walker Public Library, St. Agnes Church, Evergreen Cemetery Board, Cass County Historical Society and The American Legion Auxiliary. The Fourth of July was her favorite holiday and she always brought out a tasty ham, beans and potato salad for all her family members.
Lois enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting and shooting sports. She lived many years on the family farm and enjoyed horses, many pets and country living. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed many days on the course at Tianna and in California with her husband Frank, family and friends. She loved reading books and ultimately wrote a book about her life which is a lasting heirloom for family.
She was a devout follower of Christ, and her Catholic faith was pervasive throughout her life. She was involved in the St. Agnes Church and the Angels. Her faith carried her through difficult times, when her husband Frank passed away and was there for her during the final stages of her life.
Lois lived for her family and loved them deeply. She leaves behind her son and daughter, Timothy Orton (Kathy), Susan Seep (Ted); “her grands” Aaron Goldberg (Bari), Alyssa McGregor (Luke), Margaret Orton (Brian), Frank Orton (Beth); and great-grands Franchessca and Victoria McGregor, TJ, Blake and Grant Orton, and Jack Kenney.
Lois had a great sense of humor, quick wit and a sharp mind until the end. She kept good care of herself and was fortunate and blessed to live independently in her home, drive and get groceries to host lunches and dinners for family and friends. She always had cookies available for guests. Her vibrant personality will be deeply missed by all who have known her.
She had deep relationships with all her family members, emailing and talking with most daily. She had a unique way of establishing deep connections with all of them. Lois was always willing to listen and help with any worries on their minds, and she always gave very solid advice in life, relationships and business. When things were tough, she would often say “This too shall pass,” noting that hard times in life come but they don’t last forever.
She was filled with pride for her family and their accomplishments. She said on many occasions that “at the end family is what you have.” Ultimately, all her family members were there for her at the end of her life.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Margaret Lester; husband Frank Leslie Orton (Oct. 28, 2006); and siblings Harry, Stan, Mary and Margaret.
A Memorial Mass for Lois with Father Timothy Lange officiating will be held Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker, with a luncheon to follow. Visitations will be held Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home and again Nov. 3 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Lois’ honorary pallbearers are her great-grands TJ Orton, Blake Orton, Grant Orton, Jack Kenney, Franchessca McGregor and Victoria McGregor. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library (checks made out to City of Walker with a note specifying Library Donation), P.O. Box 207, Walker, MN 56484 or the Cass County Historical Society, P.O. Box 505, Walker, MN 56484
