Loretta Mayclin, 82, passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Her life will be celebrated with a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Michael J Fox foundation at www.michaeljfox.org or to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org to continue the pursuit of finding a cure.
Loretta is survived by her four children, Tim (Lora) Mayclin, Roxanne (Mark) Olson, Robin (Ryan) Blundell and Tyler (Tracy) Mayclin; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicole, Courtney, Danica, Jared, Brittany, Sam and Zoe; and nine great-grandchildren Christian, Madison, Nickolas, Levi, Treyson, Bryce, Brayden, Rivington and Kellen (with two more on the way next spring).
Loretta’s life was filled with music, reading and art. She raised her four children and worked outside the home as a legal secretary as well as an administrator at the county courthouse. Loretta spent many hours playing and singing with the choir as well as creating banners and other crafts for the Community Church in Walker. She enjoyed travelling with Shelly around the country and was even brave enough to try snorkeling late in life!
To her grandchildren, Grandma Reta will always be remembered as the kindest, most loving and comforting grandma. When her grandchildren were around, they were her focus. She was always up for cards, board games or other activities, and although her recipes will be passed through the generations, they are just not the same without Grandma’s magic touch.
In her final chapter, Loretta battled valiantly with the unrelenting adversary known as Parkinson’s Disease. She enjoyed seeing her family grow, although she was unable to attend most family events. With her growing family it brought her incredible joy to see each new baby welcomed into her fold. Music was a part of her final days creating a feeling of peace and familiarity in songs from her past. Loretta will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice of Nisswa for the care you provided Loretta until her last moments she shared with us.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com.
Loretta’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
