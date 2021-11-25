Loree J. Kiel, 65, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side from complications of lung cancer, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Walker, Minn. Loree handled her cancer with valor and a positive attitude.
A celebration of Life for Loree will be held Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with a luncheon to follow the service. Pastor Gary Walpole will officiate. Urn bearer will be Steve Frick and honorary urn bearers will be “the little brothers she never wanted,” Brendan Neylon, Darren Buckentin, Matt Stolzman, Mitch Bouchonville, Mike Rice, Ray Burpo and fellow wild girl Mary Nordeen.
Family requests everyone to be COVID conscious.
Loree was the fifth child of Marian (Nelson) and Dick Kiel. She was born June 21, 1956, at the Rush City Hospital and started her life’s journey in Pine City, then Braham, and graduated from Milaca in 1974. Loree worked in Fergus Falls, where she met Paul Albright and they were married in 1983. While establishing Paul’s teaching career, they lived in Albert Lea, Windham and Stillwater. Loree worked as an accounts technician, para legal, deputy court administrator, and a child support officer.
In December 1989, they moved to Akeley, where Loree worked at the Chippewa National Forest. They were blessed with two daughters, Annie and Ellen Albright. Loree and Paul divorced in 2014 and Loree moved to Walker to finish her 28-year career and retired in 2017.
Loree loved to read and write and was in a book club she really enjoyed. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially the “Wild Girls.” She loved to be on the water. She loved to travel Europe and anywhere related to her Dutch heritage, of which she was extremely proud.
Loree leaves this earthly world to greet her parents, Marian and Dick; brother, Roger; nephew, James Kiel; and great-nephew, Ryan Meehan.
Those left behind to cherish Loree’s memories are her daughters, Ellen Albright of Minneapolis and Annie Albright of St. Paul Park; sister, Dianne (Mark) Kiel-Arnold; brothers, Wayne (Sandy) Kiel, and Gary Kiel; nieces, Sarah (John) Meehan, Becky (Ronald) Boucher, Kim (Pat) Dolensek, Cari Fealy, Allison Kiel; nephew, Butch Fealy; five great-nephews; and a great-niece.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Loree’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
