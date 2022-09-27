Lorraine Henselin

Lorraine Anne Selma Henselin, 91, went to be with her Lord Jesus when she died at home with family and Pastor Michael Small by her side Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held at the Community Church of Walker (United Church of Christ) Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. with a fellowship supper to follow. The family will be available for visitation at 3. The service will be live streamed at www.uccwalker.com. A private burial will be held in Chatfield.
Lorraine was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Chicago to William and Mary (Baranocz) Heuer. William and Mary (aka Wilhelm and Mitzi) were immigrants from Germany. Lorraine started kindergarten speaking only German. She quickly learned English and embraced all the educational opportunities that came her way. She passed on her love of education to her children and grandchildren.
Lorraine was predeceased by her loving husband Herman Henselin in 2001; first husband Clarence Covert in 1984; brother William Schirmer in 1985; and is survived by her dear sister Marie Harlan.
Lorraine was blessed with four children: Cyndi Covert (Ronald Horbinski), Esther Covert (Bonnie Bailey), Karen Covert-Jones (Walt Jones), Karl Covert; five grandchildren: Eric Horbinski (Lauren), Adam Horbinski (Chelsey Reinoehl), Paul Jones (Katie McQuade-Jones), Sarah Jones, Luke Covert; and one great-grandchild, Gwen Horbinski.
Lorraine dearly loved her family. She was active in her church and an avid reader of scripture and theology. Her love of learning lasted her whole life and made for lively discussions on any topic with friends and family. She traveled widely with her children in the U.S. and Europe. Her special interests included farming, gardening, visiting museums, attending concerts and the theater, needle arts (sewing, crocheting, knitting), science, history and her beloved dachshunds.
Lorraine lived in many parts of the U.S. including Chicago, Portsmouth, Ohio, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Valparaiso, Ind., and Stewartville, Chatfield and Bemidji, Minn. She treasured her many friends and memories from all these communities.
Memorials can be directed to:
Community Church - Walker UCC, 1100 Minnesota Ave W. Walker, MN 56484
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 128 Fillmore St. SE, Chatfield, MN 55923
