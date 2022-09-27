Lorraine Henselin
Lorraine Anne Selma Henselin, 91, went to be with her Lord Jesus  when she died at home with family and Pastor Michael Small by her side Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held at the Community Church of Walker (United Church of Christ) Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. with a fellowship supper to   follow. The family will be available for visitation at 3. The service will be live streamed at www.uccwalker.com. A private burial will be held in Chatfield.

