Lorraine Ramsey

Lorraine M. Ramsey, 95, of Hutchinson, Kan., died Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.
A Parish Rosary was held Sept. 21 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Hutchinson with Deacon Hap Ramsey officiating. A Mass of Christian burial followed at the church with Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Lorraine was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Walker, Minn., to Frank and Marie (Jakschi) Hohman, and graduated from Walker High School in 1941. She had been a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church since 1948, and was a member of the St. Teresa Altar Society. Lorraine was a homemaker.
On Sept. 11, 1948, she married Herbert E. Ramsey Jr. in Walker. He died Dec. 17, 1993.
Lorraine is survived by son Hap Ramsey and wife Jean of Sterling, Kan.; daughter Kathleen Schrader and husband Charles of Goddard, Kan.; sister Patricia Prater of Hutchinson; grandchildren Matthew Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey and wife Casey Gervais, and Sarah Newberry and husband Justin; and great-grandchildren Henry, Olivia, Nya, Celia and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Johnson; and brother Richard Hohman.
Memorials may be made to Hutchinson Community College Endowment fund or St. Teresa Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Elliott Mortuary of Hutchinson, Kan., is handling arrangements.
