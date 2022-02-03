Lorraine Schmitz

Lorraine (Biessener) Schmitz, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home in Oak Grove, Minn.
The memorial service is tentatively planned for May 20, 2022, at the Akeley Cemetery. Service details will be posted to her startribune.com/obituaries page.
Lorraine was born in Akeley. After graduating from high school, she moved to the Twin Cities where she met and married Don Schmitz and they raised three children in Circle Pines. After retiring from Deluxe Corp, they moved to Akeley, and eventually to Oak Grove where they spent the last eight years.
Lorraine enjoyed the beauty of nature and being involved in the local community, from youth sports in the Circle Pines (Centennial) area to the Akeley VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald Schmitz; children Ken (Sue) Schmitz, Dan Schmitz and Diane (Dave) Ford; grandchildren Josh (Jen) Schmitz, Kristie Schmitz, Benjamin Ford and Andrew Ford; great-grandchildren Owen Schmitz, Colton Schmitz and Violet Strotbeck; and sisters Louise (Roy) Czeczok, Irene (Leo) Sterner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Clara (Menning) Biessener; brothers Ralph (Ruth), Jerome (Arlene), Bernard (Faye) and Joseph (Stephanie); and sisters Mary Biessener, Marge (Cecil) Miller and Kathryn (Marvin) Menge.
