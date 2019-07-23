Lowell Abbott

Lowell Dean Abbott was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Moorhead, Minn., to David M. and Clara (Hanson) Abbott.
He graduated Moorhead High School in 1948. While spending the summers working on farms, he was also an all-sports athlete with winning state trap. When he was 16, he had his permit to drive semi.
On Jan. 29, 1951, Lowell joined the Army with basic training at Fort Riley, Fort Jackson, and a leadership course in Atlanta, Ga. He served in Korea for 16 months and in Japan for a five-week course in Crane and Heavy Equipment.
On Dec. 27, 1967, Lowell was united in marriage to Marlyn Kosloske, in Sioux Falls, S.D., and they made their homes in Moorhead, Walker and Fort Meyers, Fla. Lowell started doing construction in 1953, while also hauling milk.
In March of 1955, Lowell formed Abbott, Arne, Schwindt, Inc. with a half-yard backhoe, D-4 dozer, dump truck and a pickup. His first job was in Kimball, Minn. Three years later he bought out Arne. In 1962, he started Moorhead Construction and sold out in 1982. In 1964 he partnered with H&S Construction to work in Florida for three years.
Lowell bought out Milt Schwindt in 1983 to become sole owner of Abbott, Arne, Schwindt, Inc. In January 2017, Lowell asked his grandson Jason Abbott, to join Abbott, Arne, Schwindt, Inc. to become a partner and to carry on the family business.
In his early years, Lowell was an avid stock car racer, golfer and snowmobile racer. He raced the International 500 from Winnipeg to St. Paul five times while finishing three out of five races. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish, with many trips to the oceans and to the Arctic Circle to catch that big fish. Lowell loved fishing Leech Lake as often as he could with family and friends. Lowell was a proud member of many organizations including the American Legion, Eagles, Elks Club, and VFW.
Lowell died Thursday, July 19, 2019, in Farmstead Care in Moorhead, Minn.
Lowell is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marlyn; son, Jeff (Georgia) Abbott of Detroit Lakes; daughters, Joy Campaigne (Mel Hunt) of Walker, and Jill Abbott of Arthur, N.D.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, David and Clara Abbott; and his son Robert.
In lieu of flowers, Lowell’s family is requesting that donations be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley or the Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. July 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead.
Online guestbook: www.korsmofuneralservice.com
Arrangements with Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead, Minn.
