Lowell Abbott

Bringing visual and literary arts to the North Central Community has been the mission of the Northwoods Arts Council since its inception. On August 10 in Hackensack from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., creative artists and amazing authors will again be part of the 24th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival. This event has grown significantly in energy and talent over the years with an eclectic mix of artists and authors, children’s activities, food, wine and beer, along with live entertainment.