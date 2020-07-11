Luther Fjelstad passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 96.
Services are pending. Future service information will be made available on the Wulff Funeral Home website.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Vivian (Vee) Thorkelson Fjelstad; his dear companion Gloria Lund; and siblings Ruth (Don Teisberg), Ralph (Margaret), Arnhild (Palmer Wermager); and Solveig.
He is survived by and is the loving father of Mark (Charmaine Wright) and Margo (Brian Egerman); sister-in-law, Mil Johnson; and Lucy Crea, exceptional and caring assistant. Also survived by Gloria’s daughters, Linda (Steve Aasen), Susan (Jay Hoffman) and Roxy (Dan Murray) and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Luther was born March 5, 1924, in Stoughton, Wis., to Rev Rudolph Fjelstad and Gena Loken Fjelstad. He graduated from Moorhead High School and Concordia College in Moorhead. Luther entered the U.S. Navy and served in World War II in the Philippines. After returning from the service he completed his education, including studies at North Dakota State University.
Luther loved to work and he had two very distinct careers. First was public education. He served as a superintendent of schools in Wells, New Ulm and South Washington County schools. A change to school bond facilitation brought him to Springsted Incorporated. He retired quietly at age 85.
Luther will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving and generous giver of advice, a dedicated school administrator and public finance advisor, a tremendous joke and story teller, and a very avid participant in all conversational topics. Luther was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memorials preferred to Concordia College, Deep Portage Conservation Fund, Norwegian-American Historical Association or Presbyterian Homes Foundation.
Arrangements are being managed by Wulff Funeral Home in Woodbury, Minn.
