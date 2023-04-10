Lyndon Leroy Johnson, 84, of Laporte, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D., Monday, April 3, 2023.
Visitation will be at the Community Church of Walker, 1100 Minnesota Ave., April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and April 12 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service April 12 at 11 a.m., also at the Community Church of Walker.
Lyndon was born at the Walker Hospital Jan. 12, 1939, to George Johnson Sr. and Edythe (VanVickle) Johnson. Lyndon married his wife, Alice (Jorgenson) Johnson Oct. 4, 1960, at the Gospel Tabernacle on Fifth Street in Walker. They moved on to the Paulson turkey farm north of Walker where Lyndon worked. He also worked at the Chuck Livingston small engine repair business where the Walker Polaris business currently operates. They were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lyndon’s family and the many friendships were the dearest to his heart.
Lyndon attended school only through the eighth-grade. In 1965 he moved his young family to Staples to attend HVAC trade school for one year. Moving back to Benedict, Lyndon started out as a plumber’s helper for Bob Andrews Sr. and moved on to work for Bob Mallory, eventually going out on his own. He started his first plumbing shop in the alley behind Walker Hardware on main street in his parents’ garage in 1968. Frank Orton helped and encouraged Lyndon to include fuel oil furnace conversions from coal-burning furnaces into his already-established business.
After moving his business to his garage in Benedict, he suffered the loss of his business due to a fire. In 1976, he bought land to build his plumbing shop in Benedict, known as Lindy’s Plumbing. He purchased the Hardware Hank franchise in 1978, adding on to his plumbing shop to accommodate the hardware. Lyndon was also in the septic business and held three licenses required to design, install and inspect septic systems.
Lyndon officially retired in July 2022 at age 83. Tim continues working in plumbing. Lyndon’s family business consisted of three generations of master plumbers; himself, his son Tim and grandson Chad. His nephew Donald was a journeyman plumber and worked for Lyndon for 36 years. Other employees included many local community members through the years.
Over the years, Lyndon owned Silver Springs Resort on Kabekona Bay and co-owned Water’s Edge on Steamboat Bay with his brother, Larry. Lyndon and his brother, Larry, also played in a country band, the Rambalons, for many years. Lyndon’s love of playing the drums started young when he “borrowed” the drum set his son, Tim, received for Christmas. Tim never did get to try out his drum set before it disappeared to the garage! Lyndon also played bass guitar.
Texas was very special to Lyndon and Alice to escape the cold winters of Minnesota. They vacationed there for over 30 years. They enjoyed spending time with very good park friends, and Lyndon continued to play music with his brother Larry in Texas; and later his son Tim joined them playing guitar and singing. With Lyndon’s passion for music, he established a location for Benedict weekly music jams that started with his brother Larry and Ryan Pels years ago. This quickly developed into many locals, as well as out-of-state musicians joining them weekly to jam in Benedict with many loyal fans attending,
While Lyndon was not in the military services, he attempted to join several branches when he came of age. However, due to a childhood injury that resulted in one lung and crushed vertebrae, he was rejected. This did not diminish his loyalty. He always decorated many classic cars and floats with the American flag for the Fourth of July parades in Walker to display his patriotism for his country.
Lyndon is survived by his wife Alice; son Tim (Shelli) Johnson; daughters Terri White and Tamara Johnson; special nephew Donald (Darcy) Johnson; grandsons Dustin (Amber) Nelson, Chad (Stacey) White and Tyler (Jannelle) Johnson; granddaughters Heather (Gus) Forseman, Myha (Kylie) White, Samantha (Nolan) Bixby and Lacy (Cody Lawrence) Hadrava; great-grandsons Carter Nelson, Joseph Bieloh, Lexington Nelson, Reid White, Weston Bixby, Lincoln Nelson and baby Lindy Johnson; great-granddaughters Macy Bixby, Courtney White, Olive Johnson and Layla Forseman; and brothers Robert F. (Darlene) Johnson Sr., Larry (Doris) Johnson, Richard (Eileen) Johnson and Ronald (Paula) Johnson.
Lyndon was preceded in death by brothers George Johnson Jr, infant brother Gene Leroy Johnson, Donald Johnson, Billy Johnson and Clifford Johnson; sister, Roxanne Erickson; son-in-law Joel White; and infant grandson Nathan Joel White.
Arrangements are provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
