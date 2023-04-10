Lyndon 'Lindy' Johnson
Photo submitted

Lyndon Leroy Johnson, 84, of Laporte, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D., Monday, April 3, 2023.

Visitation will be at the Community Church of Walker, 1100 Minnesota Ave., April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and April 12 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service April 12 at 11 a.m., also at the Community Church of Walker.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyndon Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments