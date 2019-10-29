Marcella “Sally” Marie Emily Carroll, 96, of Bemidji, Minn., died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne St. NW, in Bemidji with Pastor Benjamin Zamzow officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Forward any memorials to Tom Carroll, 8159 Burba Dr. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Cease Family Funeral Home, 2807 Irvine Ave. NW, Bemidji, Minn., (ceasefuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments