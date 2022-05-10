Margaret Brown
Photo submitted

Margaret Marie (Roby) Brown, 90, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at May Creek Lodge in Walker.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held May 21 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.

Margaret’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

