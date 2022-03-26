Margaret Brown

Margaret Marie (Roby) Brown, 90, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at May Creek Lodge in Walker.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held May 21 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.
Margaret was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Alta, Iowa, the daughter of Opal (Olsen) and Cecil Roby. She grew up on Birch Lake in Hackensack and began working at her parents’ restaurant (Roby’s Just Fine Food) in 1940 at the young age of 8 years old.
Margaret graduated from Hackensack High School in 1950 and went on to Macalester College from 1950-1952 in St. Paul. In 1953 she transferred to University of Minnesota and graduated in 1954 with a degree in elementary education.
Margaret married Donald R. Brown on Aug. 4, 1954, and they made their home in Duluth where she taught special education. While living in Duluth Margaret was active in the Twin Ports Dog Training Club. Margaret was active in the Eighth Congressional District Republican Party.
Margaret went on to earn her master’s degree in special education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 1967 they moved to Burnsville for a short stay before calling Hastings their home in 1970.
Margaret was employed by the Burnsville School District from 1967-1991, where she was the lead school psychologist. Margaret was an active member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) in both the Twin Cities and Brainerd chapters since the 1980’s. While in Hastings she served as a board member on the Hastings Family Service. Throughout her adult life she was very active in the Republican Politics.
In the spring of 1993, they moved to their log cabin in Hackensack where they enjoyed their retirement. They wintered in Rock Port, Texas, for many years. During her retirement, Margaret was one of the founding members of the Northwoods Arts Counsel. She was also a member of the Union Congregational Church.
Those left behind to cherish Margaret’s memory are her son, Douglas (Kimberly) Brown; grandson, David Brown; and grand dog, Echo.
Those preceding Margaret in death are her parents, Opal and Cecil Roby; and husband, Donald R. Brown.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the management and staff at May Creek in Walker and the Heartland Hospice team; both took such wonderful care during her short stay. Memorials are preferred to the Hackensack Fire and Rescue at 231 First St. N., Hackensack, MN, 56452 or Paws and Claws P.O. Box 175 Hackensack, MN 56452.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Margaret’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
