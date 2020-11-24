Margaret Helen Lester Fleagle, 94, of Temple, Texas died Nov. 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker, Minn. Burial will be in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Ms. Fleagle was born in Walker March 19, 1926, to Margaret and Ivan Lester. She graduated from Walker High School in 1944. Ms. Fleagle attended the College of St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in St. Paul, graduating in 1947, the University of Minnesota’s Department of Nurse Anesthesia and from Ottawa University in Kansas City, Kansas, with a degree in education.
As an operating room nurse and supervisor, she worked at Ah-Gwah-Ching in Walker, and St. Mary’s Hospital, Minnesota. While at St. Mary’s, she established an accredited school for student nurse anesthetists and served as its first director.
In 1956, she was commissioned a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps and served in Texas, California, West Germany and Beirut, Lebanon. As a civilian she was a member of the anesthesia staff of Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, for 10 years and retired as Chief Nurse Anesthetist from the V.A. Medical Center in Temple, Texas. She was an active member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists in Minnesota and Texas. Ms. Fleagle was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple for over 45 years.
Ms. Fleagle was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Ivan; brothers Harry Lester and Stanley Lester; her sister, Mary Lester Blekicki; brother-in-law Frank Orton; and nephews Jerry Lester and Jim Lester.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Lester Orton of Walker, along with three generations of nieces and nephews. Among them are nephews William Lester, Stanley Lester, Timothy Orton and nieces Linda Lester Ryski and Susan Orton Seep.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements in Temple, along with Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502 or the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76501.
