Marian Buchanan

Marian Wilhelmi Buchanan, 94, was born April 24, 1927, in her beloved St. Paul, Minn., to Roland and Florence Wilhelmi. She died Feb. 28, 2022.
The family will be celebrating Marian’s life March 25 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Longville. A gathering of family and friends will start at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Marian will be interred next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Longville under the trees and next to a river.
Marian attended Nativity Grade School, St. Joseph’s Academy and the University of Minnesota. She was employed at the First National Bank and Macalester College before marrying Victor (Buck) Buchanan in 1949. Together they raised three children: Kit, Mark and Jay.
After Buck’s retirement they moved to Longville, where they’d had a cabin since 1961 and fallen in love with the Northwoods.
Marian grew up loving skating and became quite accomplished. She also enjoyed fishing and was invariably the one with the largest and most fish.
Flowers and gardening were a huge part of her life, and she had beautiful gardens wherever she lived. After participating in the garden club in Minnetonka, she eventually helped start the Petal Pushers Club in Longville. She inspired others with her love of nature’s beauty and the peace it brings.
Marian was devotedly involved in St. Edwards Catholic Church in Longville and relished her many roles including singing in the choir and especially being the “flower girl.”
Marian is welcomed to her new home by her parents; two sisters and their spouses; three nieces; one nephew; her special grandmother Tina; and the love of her life and travel partner, Buck.
Left behind with wonderful memories are her children Kit (Tim) Arnquist, Mark (Barbara) Buchanan and Jay (Robin) Buchanan; five grandchildren Kate, Lucas, Matt, Scott and Brenton; six great-grandchildren and another on the way. They were all very special to her.
Memorials may be sent to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Longville, or the Longville Area Food Shelf.
