Marian Harvey

Marian L. Harvey, 83, went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary in Tucson, Ariz., July 13 with viewing at noon followed by the service.
Marian was born to Harold and Ione Lillie on Dec. 9, 1938, in Sidney, Mont.
She was married to Theodore “Ted” Harvey on Oct. 24, 1964. They spent 56 years together.
Marian is survived by daughter Christina and grandson Brandon in Tucson; daughters Sandra, Jean and Linda; sons James (Kim), and Steven; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Pat Davis and Renita Mooney; sister-in-law Nancy Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers; one sister; and two great-grandchildren.
Marian was a Girl Scout leader, as well as the choir director for Northland Bible Church. Her hobbies included sewing, painting and all types of arts and crafts. She enjoyed putting together family parties and reunions. Her one true passion was her beloved Arizona Wildcat basketball team. Nothing came between her and her basketball games.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Miracle Bible Camp. The camp was near and dear to their heart. Please send to: Miracle Bible Camp 4389 Timber Dr NW, Hackensack, MN 56452 miraclebible.com
