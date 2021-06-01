Marion Christophersen

Marion Catherine Christophersen, 78, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from her home in Longville, Minn.
Celebrations of Marion’s life will begin at 11 a.m. June 12 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Longville. There will be a one hour visitation held prior to services starting at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Northfield at a later date.
Marion was born in Faribault, Minn., Nov. 24, 1941, the daughter of Emma (Valek) and George Tupa.
She grew up and attended school in Northfield with her siblings. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1959 and went on to a career at Sheldahl for many years in several different departments.
Marion met the love of her life, Gary Christophersen, and they were married in the Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood July 7, 1962. They welcomed two boys to their family, Dan and Tom. Marion was a wonderful woman who had a zest for life and a love of the outdoors. She and Gary often took the boys up north for weekend camping trips and adventures on their motorcycles. She became quite the campfire cook and fisherwoman.
In the ‘80s they bought a cabin on the shore of Leech Lake and spent many weekends there in the years to come. Marion’s love of the Lord led her to become a member at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Northfield and later to St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Longville when they moved to their new lake home that replaced their cabin in 2005. She was part of the ladies’ groups, book clubs and prayer groups, and cherished the work she did there. It only took about 10 minutes being around Marion for you to become part of her family, which might explain why their many wonderful friends and neighbors quickly became their “Leech Lake Family.” Marion was a lot of fun to be around and will be remembered for her happiness and giggles. We are going to miss her.
Family that Marion is reunited with are her parents, Emma and George Tupa; in-laws Doris and Carl Christophersen; several of her Lake Family; and other relatives.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 57 years, Gary Christophersen of Longville; sons Dan (Jan) Christophersen of Northfield and Tom (Connie) Christophersen of Lakeville; sister Elsie (Don) Ahrens of Faribault; brother Richard (LaVerne) Tupa of Morristown; grandchildren Adam (Jami), Katie, Josh (Hannah) and Megan (Ryan); great-grandchildren Anea, Cale and Drew; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and relatives.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Marion’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
