Marissa Springs

Marissa Ruth Kaubisch Springs, 38, beloved wife of Charles Gregory Springs, had only one request for her 38th birthday on July 9, 2022. That wish was to be taken to the French Broad River in Del Rio, Tenn., to simply place her feet in the cool flowing river.
Charles was more than happy to fulfill that request for his beautiful wife and so on that Sunday morning of July 10, 2022, as she placed her feet in the flowing river and felt the cool water drifting over her feet, God saw fit to ease the pain of the cancer she had been diagnosed with in January and take her to her Heavenly home where she now rest her feet in the river of life.
Born July 9, 1984, in Hackensack, Marissa was the daughter of Gus Vernon and Sheryl Ann Monson Kaubisch. Marissa had a bachelor’s degree in chemistry; however, she pursued her love of photography as a profession. Marissa had a loving and good heart. In her husband’s eyes, she could do no wrong. She was simply perfect. She was a free spirit who smiled all the time. A classy young lady, she was an extremely strong individual who chose to find the good in everyone. She loved classical movies. She was content in her situation.
Despite receiving the terrible diagnosis of cancer in January she was determined to beat it. No matter what was placed before her, her smile never left. No matter what the doctors or nurses had to do, she thanked them for what they were doing for her.
Marissa was also an American patriot! She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where she served with honor and distinction.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her sister and brother-in-law, Katrina “Katie” and Cody Fasen of Clear Lake; a brother, Sean Kaubisch of Centerville, Tenn; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brenda Gale and Ken Gooding of West Union, S.C.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wesley and Jessica Brown of Southport, N.C.; and her very special niece and nephew, Brielle Fasen and Teigan Fasen of Clear Lake.
Funeral services were held July 16 in the sanctuary of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Aiken, with a celebration of life for Marissa held later that evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to www.cancer.org for free screening for those without medical insurance for colon cancer.
