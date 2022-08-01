Marissa Springs
Photo submitted

Marissa Ruth Kaubisch Springs, 38, beloved wife of Charles Gregory Springs, had only one request for her 38th birthday on July 9, 2022. That wish was to be taken to the French Broad River in Del Rio, Tenn., to simply place her feet in the cool flowing river.

Charles was more than happy to fulfill that request for his beautiful wife and so on that Sunday morning of July 10, 2022, as she placed her feet in the flowing river and felt the cool water drifting over her feet, God saw fit to ease the pain of the cancer she had been diagnosed with in January and take her to her Heavenly home where she now rest her feet in the river of life.

