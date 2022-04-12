Marjorie Alden Eckhardt, 88, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at May Creek Memory Care Keston Cottage in Walker, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, where we will share our numerous precious and joyful memories as we celebrate Marj’s wonderful life.
Marj was born Nov. 14, 1933, in Minneapolis to Earl and Harriet (Kamrar) Patterson. Marj was the light and love of their lives. She graduated from Marshall High school in 1951 and then attended an industrial college where she learned secretarial skills. She worked at Dispatch Ovens and Butler Manufacturing before retiring in 1980. Marj was blessed with two very kind and loving husbands: George Rapaich and Wilfred Eckhardt. Both husbands were the light and love of her life.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother and father, and both husbands.
She is survived by Wilfred’s children Loren and Jean Eckhardt, Joe and Sheryl Eckhardt and Tom and Jody Eckhardt, all from Blue Earth; Lynnae and Ken Nicholson of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; along with 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her caregiver and very dear friend of nearly 30 years, Geri Sargent, of Walker; along with her five children and seven grandchildren.
Marj said that her happiest memories in life occurred on both of her wedding days. Her smile, quick wit, and dry sense of humor made time spent together a precious gift and always entertaining. Marj’s strong faith in Jesus her Savior and love for God were what she valued most in life. This was the light and love that guided her all the days of her life.
Memorial gifts preferred to Edgewood May Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Cottages in Walker, or St. Joseph’s Health Hospice in Park Rapids.
Arrangements provided by Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Eckhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
