Mark Olding
Photo submitted

Mark Frederick Olding, 64, of Brainerd, Minn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home after a short battle with cancer with his loving family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Olding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments