Mark Olding

Mark Frederick Olding, 64, of Brainerd, Minn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home after a short battle with cancer with his loving family by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer.
Mark was born in Duluth to Robert Bruce and Margaret Ann (Reedy) Olding on Sept. 10, 1958. He graduated high school in Cass Lake in 1977. Mark was a veteran of the US Air Force and graduated from Central Lakes College with degrees as a diesel and marine technician. He worked for many years owning his own business as an over the road truck driver. He even competed in the truck driving championships.
Mark married the love of his life Ruth Ann Smith on July 22, 2000, in Brainerd. Mark was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed working on anything with a motor. Mark was a very generous man, willing to offer up a room to stay, or his handyman services to those who could not afford the repairs. Mark was always willing to help others any way he could.
Mark is survived by his wife, Ruth of Brainerd, children, Matthew (Kristin) Olding of Becker, Maxwell Olding of Minneapolis, Tyler Olding of Bemidji, Lindsey Olding of Bemidji, and Andrea (Aaron) Hanson of Alexandria; grandchildren, Avery, Aspen, Madison, Blake, Alex and David; mother Margaret Schluter of Cass Lake; sisters, Annie Sevenich of Cass Lake, Mary (Richard) Bull of Walker, Shelly (Darrell) Wilson of Ball Club, and Kathy Kriesien of Cass Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Robert Bruce Olding. Now they can fish together once again.
