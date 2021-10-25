Mark Riggs

Mark W. Riggs, 68, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in the Twin Cities surrounded by his family.
A memorial service for Mark will be held Oct. 30 at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker at 3 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2. A celebration of life event will be held at Portage Brewing starting at 5 p.m.
Mark was born Feb. 8, 1953, to Wayne and Jeanine (Ferguson) Riggs in Fremont, Neb. He grew up in town and graduated from Fremont High School.
On March 2, 1979, Mark married Jayne Vondenkamp at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Mark was a veteran of the United States Navy having served honorably from 1973-1977. He later took the skills he gained in the Navy and turned them into a 40-year career in the airline industry for Eastern, Northwest and Delta Airlines.
Mark and Jayne retired to Stony Lake in Hackensack where Mark thoroughly enjoyed living the northern Minnesota lake life. Mark had many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, maple syrup making, fishing, and helping his son build a cabin next door.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Riggs.
Mark is survived by his wife, Jayne; sons Daniel (Sharlyn) Riggs and Nathan (Emily) Riggs; mother Jeanine Riggs; siblings Kathleen (Jon) Schommer, Mary (Tom) Matteo, Karen Kelly, and John (Shelly) Riggs; and his five young grandsons.
As a proud Veteran, Mark’s family requests that memorials be directed to: Wounded Warriors Guide Service. https://wwgsmn.org/donate
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker Minn.
