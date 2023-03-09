Mark Shamp
Photo submitted

Mark William Shamp, born March 9, 1978, to Michael and Melanie Shamp (Struthers) of Pine River, Minn., passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.

He attended Pine River-Backus schools and graduated in 1996. On Aug. 7, 2010, he was married to the love of his life, Ashlee (Zaffke), his “young and fine” sweetheart.

