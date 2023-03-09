Mark Shamp

Mark William Shamp, born March 9, 1978, to Michael and Melanie Shamp (Struthers) of Pine River, Minn., passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
He attended Pine River-Backus schools and graduated in 1996. On Aug. 7, 2010, he was married to the love of his life, Ashlee (Zaffke), his “young and fine” sweetheart.
Mark worked for Larson Construction for 20 years, and later worked on the Shamp’s Family Farm. Having more time on his hands, he enjoyed woodworking, making bowls and furniture, but most of all he and Ashlee loved farming, riding horse, camping, campfires and trail rides. Mark truly loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ashlee; children, Archer, Taylor and Oliver; parents, Michael and Melanie Shamp; grandmother, Marlys Struthers; in-laws, Paul and Janile Zaffke; siblings, Melissa (Ty) Van Heerden, Marlayna (Lyle) Hutchinson, Matthew (Kyann) Shamp; brothers-in-law, Jev Zaffke, Casey (Kaylee) Zaffke, Jason (Chelsea) Zaffke; and aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Archie and Elene Shamp, and LaVerne Struthers.
Mark was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pine River. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. March 14, also at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Shamp Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
