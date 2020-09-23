Marlene Johnson

Marlene (Marney) Frances Johnson (Wild), 85, of Whipolt, Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Walker after a rapid four-month battle with cancer.
Private family services will be held Sept. 23. Memorials can be sent to your charity of choice.
Marlene was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Mahtomedi to Ferdinand Wild and Frances Wild (Sullwold). She grew up in Mahtomedi and met her future husband Gordon Hicks in high school. They were married in 1952 and moved to St. Louis Park.
Together they had three children, and Gordon passed away in 1979. After his death, Marlene met and married Lance Johnson in 1980. During their 40 years together they owned and operated ranch farms in Nevis, and Hamilton and Lewiston, Mont. The pair enjoyed traveling a great deal and spent many years driving their RV between Arizona, Alaska, Minnesota, Montana and everywhere in between.
Marlene was a wonderful cook and baker, loved to read, and always enjoyed happy hour with Lance and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her husband Lance Johnson; sons Gordon (Sandra) Hicks Jr., Daniel Hicks, and Jason (Carmen) Johnson; daughter Andrea (Paul) Burnham; several grandchildren; and sister Elizabeth Komonko (passed away Sept. 19, 2020).
Marlene was preceded in death by husband Gordon Hicks; daughter Janis Strasser; granddaughter Ginger Hicks; brothers Kenneth Wild, Clarence Wild, and Keith Wild; and sister Elaine Ristrom.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Marlene’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
