Marlyn Abbott

Marlyn Joan Abbott was born in St. Cloud, Minn., to William and Viola (DeCouteau) Kosloske. She attended school in Sauk Rapids.
Upon the death of her mother, Viola, in 1952, Marlyn recognized her responsibility and helped raise her younger siblings.
Marlyn worked as a waitress at the Persian Supper Club in St. Cloud for many years where she met Lowell Abbott. They were united in marriage Dec. 27, 1967, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Lowell and Marlyn were married for 51 years until Lowell passed away in 2019. They made their home in Moorhead, Walker and Fort Myers, Fla.
Marlyn enjoyed her life to the fullest while raising her three children with Lowell. She enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing (with many trips to the ocean), snowmobiling and her trips to the casino. Marlyn was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, American Legion Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Marlyn passed away under hospice care Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Farmstead Care in Moorhead. Marlyn’s family greatly appreciates the excellent care that Hospice of the Red River Valley and Farmstead Care provided for her during her final transition of life.
Marlyn is survived by her son, Jeff Abbott (Georgia), Ogema; daughter, Joy Campaigne (Mel Hunt), Santa Fe, N.M.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Ron) Stene, Rockville; and brother Wayne (Judy) Kosloske, Milwaukee, Wis.
Marlyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; daughter, Jill Abbott; parents, William and Viola Kosloske; brothers, Earl Kosloske, Donald Kosloske and William Kosloske Jr.; and sister, Joyce Juel.
A family burial service will be held later this spring/summer at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley. Please mail to the family in care of Korsmo Funeral Service, 409 8th Street South, Moorhead, MN, 56560.
