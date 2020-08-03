Marlys Wollum

Marlys V. (Peterson) Wollum, 94, of St. Paul, died peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Episcopal Homes.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no public memorial service.
Marlys was born October 7, 1925, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Theodore R. Peterson and Alice (Kelley) Peterson. She married her husband Vincent July 3, 1953.
She lived in Fridley and New Brighton, and San Jose, Calif. After Vince retired, she wintered in Mesa, Ariz., and summered in Akeley, Minn. She moved to Buffalo and finally Episcopal Homes in St. Paul.
Marlys was a founding member of both St. Philips Lutheran Church in Fridley, and Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
She is survived by daughter Pamela Wollum and son-in-law Frank Dewey of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law Cheryl Wollum of Buffalo; grandchildren Eryn (Owen) Vincent of Minneapolis, John Dewey (Leeann Sit) of Minneapolis, and Cassandra and Sonja Wollum both of Buffalo; and great-grandson Ancel Vincent.
She was preceded in death by husband Vincent Wollum; son Gregory Wollum; and brother Stanley Peterson.
Memorials to her favorite charities, the Salvation Army or the World Wildlife Fund.
The Cremation Society of Minnesota is handling arrangements. www.cremation societyofmn.com
