A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Martin Andreasen of Walker, formerly Long Prairie.
Marty passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by family in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and one hour before services at the church in Long Prairie. Catholic Women will pray the Rosary at 4 p.m. Oct. 21.
Marty was born April 15, 1952, in Minneapolis to Arnold and Helen (Smith) Andreasen. His family moved to Avon where he was raised and educated, graduating from Albany High School. He went on to attend St. Cloud Tech. He married Mary Carmel Yamry on Aug. 10, 1974.
Throughout his years, Marty worked in several different trades. Just to name a few — in 1981 he and his family moved to Long Prairie where he started his own business, Long Prairie Dairy Farm Service. He sold and serviced Boumatic dairy equipment. He was later hired by John Wiess Ford in Sauk Centre as parts manager. In 2006 he moved to Walker where he was manager of Big Rock Resort until retiring in 2018.
Marty really enjoyed working in his wood shop. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed ice fishing. Throughout the years he was on several different bowling leagues. He loved indoor and outdoor games. Anyone who has ever played with him knows, Martin was quite competitive!
He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary; daughters Melissa (Chris) Westerberg of Long Prairie, Michelle Groetsch of Sauk Centre, and Melanie Andreasen of Wadena; sons, Martin Jr. of Long Prairie and Matthew (Nikki) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; siblings John (Kathy) of Harrisburg, Penn., Mary Lou Blonigen of Avon, Arnold Jr. (Gayo) of Savage, and Mike of Avon; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and amazing family friend Amy Langner of Long Prairie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jerry Blonigen; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Andreasen.
