Martin Andreasen
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Martin Andreasen of Walker, formerly Long Prairie.

Marty passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by family in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and one hour before services at the church in Long Prairie. Catholic Women will pray the Rosary at 4 p.m. Oct. 21.

