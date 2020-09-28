Marvin Runyan

Marvin Martin Runyan, 84, passed away of respiratory complications with his family by his side Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, Minn.
Marvin’s funeral service was held Sept. 26 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett with Pastor Robin Fish presiding. Serving as pallbearers were Kenneth Hayden, Zachary Cecich, Zane Cecich, Michael Riewer, Marcus Riewer, Patrick Riewer and Preston Riewer. Honorary pallbearers were Amanda (Runyan) Tyrrell, Zarah (Cecich) Fogler, Rebecca (Hayden) Rue, Eric Runyan, Nathan Runyan and Jason Runyan.
Military honors provided by William Larson Post 366 American Legion. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Verndale at a later date.
Marvin was born to Martin and Bessie Runyan May 9, 1936, in Bremer County, Iowa. He grew up on a family farm near Nashua, Iowa. Marvin graduated from Nashua High School in 1954. He volunteered for the draft while in high school. He served in the Army with the Seventh Division in Korea. While there, he taught Korean attack troops how to maintain vehicles and tanks. He acquired two years of mechanical engineering credits.
He married Mary Hartman on Dec. 28, 1954, while in the service. After his discharge, Marvin worked for two years as a hired man on a farm east of Nashua. In 1958 they moved to Verndale where they purchased a 400-acre farm, which consisted of dairying, beef cattle, hogs, and rotation crop farming.
Marvin was a member of the Verndale School Board for 18 years, while their five children attended and participated in activities. He was also involved in and served on the Soil and Water Conservation District (30 years), Irrigators Association, County Planning Commission, and Todd Wadena Electrical Cooperative. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 366.
Marvin was a successful, master farmer. He also enjoyed other activities including gardening, playing cards, reading, fishing, mowing lawn, bird watching, helping Mom with puzzles and sitting on the bench on the patio. He was a proud spectator of his grandsons and granddaughters playing baseball, basketball, football, volleyball and other performances and activities. Marvin loved to have his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around.
Marvin will mostly be remembered for being a great husband, dad and grandfather. He was a role model for many. He will also be remembered for his loyalty and service to his country. His hard work and accomplishments have left him “outstanding in his field.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Bessie Runyan; one sister, Millie (Floyd) Borchert; and one grandson, Brian Runyan.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary; son James (Betty) Runyan of Verndale, daughters Ruth (Dan) Hayden of Ada, Elizabeth (Dave) Cecich of Crown Point, Ind., Catherine (Steve) Riewer of Wadena, and Margaret (Mark) Ruffino of Deephaven; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, which makes a total of 43 extended family members; brother, Charlie (Pam) Runyan; sisters, Mary Lynn (Gene) Pleiman and Margie Runyan; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Knute Nelson and American Forest.
Arrangements by the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena, Minn.
