Marvin Runyan

Marvin Martin Runyan, 84, passed away of respiratory complications with his family by his side Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, Minn.
The funeral service for Marvin will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett with Pastor Robin Fish presiding. Visitation will be held at Schuller Family Funeral Homes’ Verndale chapel Sept. 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30. Visitation will continue at the church Sept. 26 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Verndale at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Knute Nelson and American Forest.
A full obit will appear in next week’s The Pilot-Independent.
Arrangements by the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena, Minn.
