Mary Arndt
Photo submitted

A memorial mass for Mary Arndt will begin at 11 a.m. May 6 at  St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker with Father Timothy Lange officiating.

A one-hour visitation will be held at 10 a.m., just prior to mass.

Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the service.

Mary’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Arndt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments