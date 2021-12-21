Mary Arndt

Mary C. (Igers) Arndt, 76, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in St. Cloud, Minn.
A memorial service celebrating Mary’s life will be held at a later date.
Mary was born May 21, 1945, to John and Florence Igers of Melrose, Minn. She attended St. Boniface Elementary School in Melrose and St. Francis High School, Little Falls. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict (1964) and taught French in Pipestone High School.
On Aug. 19, 1967, she married Gary Arndt. They made their home in Laporte and Walker.
Mary was bright, an avid reader who enjoyed travel. Gentle, kind, and unassuming, she delighted others with her witty, wry sense of humor. She had a wonderful laugh and enjoyed good times with others. She especially loved time spent with family and grandchildren. Although she contracted Parkinson’s early in life, she maintained a positive attitude, living graciously.
She is survived by her husband, Gary of St. Cloud; daughter, Amy (Scott) Lindell of Sartell; sons Joe (Carolyn) of Walker and Ben of Minneapolis; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Jack (Irene) Igers, who lives in Wausau, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, S. Jane Igers, OSB and Barbara Igers; an infant son, Jeffrey; and two infant grandsons, Thomas and Joseph.
