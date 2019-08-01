Mary Gonzales Fure

Mary Teresa Gonzales Fure, 37, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home in Duluth.
Born Jan. 16, 1982, she was the beloved daughter of Mary-Teresa Gray and Doug Fure. Mary leaves behind three beautiful children: Emma, Ella and Etta.
She will be missed.
Mary was artistic, talented, and creative, fierce and funny, deeply insightful, droll, perceptive, satirical, defiant, compassionate and passionate, strong and fragile, gentle and generous, spoke her truth out loud, strong and defiant against authority, compassionate and oppositional, defended the marginalized and poor, generous with everything.
She faced heart-breaking loss and continual challenges, big dreams and a broken mind, dropped the baton, and it’s hard to say at the end of the day, made mistakes, lost what she held so dear, made apologies, but continued to live with the tears. She held on for those dreams, showed how one can live with scars of the heart. She is free now from the pain, swimming joyfully in celestial waters, with drops of Jupiter in her hair.
Mary is survived by siblings Jennifer, Michael, Paul, Elisabeth, and Brianna; step-siblings Jennifer, Christina, and Joe Olson; grandparents Michael and Mary T (Farrell) Gray; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents LuVerne and Esther (Smith) Fure.
A visitation will be held Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug 3 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Kiester.
Go to brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.
“Oh, this glorious sadness
It brings me to my knees.
In the arms of the angel…
Oh you are pulled from the wreckage
of your silent reverie
You’re in the arms of the Angel, may you find some comfort here.” — Sarah McLachlan, Angel
Arrangements by the Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in: Wells, Minnesota Lake and Bricelyn.
