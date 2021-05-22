Mary Lou Assell
Photo submitted

Mary Lou (Schuning) Assell, 84, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away peacefully  May 12 at Twin Valley Assisted Living, Twin Valley, Minn.

She was born at home Dec. 3, 1936, to her late parents, Walter and Pearl  (Anderson) Schuning, in Plano, Ill. Mary graduated from Plano High School in 1954.

After moving to Pleasant Lake near Hackensack, she had a long career at the Cass County Courthouse, including the title of Deputy Clerk of Court.

She was married June 29, 1957, to her late husband, Edward William Assell, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Aurora, Ill.

Mary is survived by her son, Jeffrey Assell, Bismarck, N.D., brother Robert Schuning (Bonnie) and sister Linda Sickles (James). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brent Asell (Natalie) of Walker, Grant Asell (Danielle) of Bemidji, Amy Riddle (Mathew), of Brainerd, Jaclyn Knowles (TJ) of Walker, Kyle Tysver of Naperville, Ill., and Derek Tysver of Akeley. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, all living in Walker.

Mary was preceded in death by two children, Terri Tysver (Dennis) of Akeley, and Karen Assell as an infant in Aurora, Ill.

Mary was an amazing woman to all who knew her. She was accomplished in anything she set out to do. She was an excellent cook, decorator, floral arranger and craftsman. She loved to fish water ski, ice skate and roller skate. Mary was a dance roller skating champion in her youth and skated the best rinks in the Chicago area. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote, “When I die, I sure hope there is a roller skating rink in heaven!”

Her biggest jewel in her heavenly crown should be her never-ending devotion to her family and friends. She was always there to lend a helping hand without any complaints. She was a blessing to all of the lives she touched.

Cremation will take place at Wright funeral Home, Hawley, Minn. Burial will take place beside her husband in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of Mary’s life at that time.

