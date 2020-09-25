Matthew Ammerman

Matthew Jeremy Ammerman, 38, born Dec. 22, 1981, in Deer River, to Jerry and Phyllis (Shaw) Ammerman, passed away in Akeley, Minn., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
A celebration of Matt’s Life will be held Sept. 26 at Phyllis Ammerman’s residence, 32156 190th Street, Akeley, from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your own chairs and masks and social distancing is encourage. If you are not feeling well, we know you are here in spirit. There will be a light lunch served. A private family inurnment will be in the Remer Cemetery at a later time.
Matt lived in Remer and attended school there until the second-grade when the family moved to Walker. Matt graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in 2000. He played football in school and was a very avid hunter and fisherman. Matt loved the outdoors and usually had jobs that kept him outside.
He worked as a groundskeeper at the golf course and many years as a landscaper. Matt loved to use his hands to make things out of wood. He liked to get motors to run and fix things. Matt spent a few years as a directional driller and enjoyed the daily challenge. Matt also ice raced for a few years, which became a family affair.
Although Matt was a big man, his stature was not as big as his heart. He gave freely to anyone in need and tried to help anyone he could. Matt truly did not realize how much he meant to everyone; he will be deeply missed by all.
Family that Matt is reunited with are his father, Jerry Ammerman; grandparents, Clarence and Josephine Ammerman and grandfather, Robert “Bob” Shaw.
He leaves behind his mother, Phyllis Ammerman of Akeley; sister, Linsey Ammerman of Remer; brother, Jeremy (Cindy) Ammerman of Backus; niece, Jessica Ammerman of Backus; grandmother, Lois Shaw of Remer; many aunts, uncles and cousins mostly of Remer; and his very special friend — his dog Aggie.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Matt’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
